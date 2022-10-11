(Video) Roy Keane lambasts Liverpool’s “really, really bad” defending against Arsenal

Liverpool endured a tough match against Arsenal and there were several times that Jurgen Klopp’s side were caught out defensively during the day, with Roy Keane being less than impressed by what he saw.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the Irishman was talking about our recent defensive display at the Emirates and said: “Not great. It’s no good having all that experience if you’re not going to use it.

“Some of the decision making for all of the goals there [against Arsenal] from Liverpool’s point of view is so poor – it’s actually hard to believe. Really, really bad positioning from such experienced players”.

It’s not the first time we’ve read or watched analysis like this and our defensive issues really are starting to get worrying.

We can trust this group of experienced players and coaches though and let’s hope we can turn this around quickly.

You can watch Keane’s comments on Liverpool’s defending via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣 "It's no good having all that experience if you're not going to use it." Roy Keane criticises the decision making from the Liverpool players for all the goals conceded against Arsenal pic.twitter.com/zbUUkCNov4 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 10, 2022

