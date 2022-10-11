‘Do me a favour’ – Klopp refuses to answer Didi Hamann question ahead of Rangers

Jurgen Klopp did not take too kindly to being asked a question about Didi Hamann’s thoughts on his Liverpool side.

One journalist quoted the former midfielder’s comments about the Reds needing ‘a spark’ after the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal, inspiring the former Mainz coach to call for a differently phrased query.

“Oh great, he’s a fantastic source. Well-respected everywhere,” the German responded to the reporter in question. “I actually think that Didi Hamann doesn’t deserve that you use his phrase to ask me a question. Do me a favour and ask your own question.”

The Merseysiders found themselves on the wrong end of a couple of poor officiating calls in North London with the spotlight shining on an apparent Gabriel handball and the Gunners’ opener.

Hamann isn’t everyone’s cup of tea at Anfield of late and understandably so given his at times controversial takes.

For those who may have forgotten, it was the German who boldly claimed that playmaker Thiago Alcantara ‘is one of the most overrated players in European football’ – an objectively laughable take on one of the most naturally gifted midfielders in world football.

It’s comments like that which will have probably brought the pundit down in Klopp’s estimations and rightly so, if that’s the case.

You can catch the full press conference below, courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

