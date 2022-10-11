(Video) Liverpool handed big double injury boost ahead of Rangers

Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson were both spotted in team training as their recovery efforts continue as planned.

With the pair being closest to making their way back into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans following their escape from the treatment room – and, critically, having been named in the Champions League squad – the two players could make an appearance against Rangers.

Jurgen Klopp will likely want to rotate his squad ahead of the league clash with Manchester City at the weekend, so it’s plausible that the two could grab a decent array of minutes.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: