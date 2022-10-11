(Video) Liverpool had five chances to clear the ball before Arsenal were awarded a soft penalty at the Emirates

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool had five chances to clear the ball before Arsenal were awarded a soft penalty at the Emirates

There were many Liverpool supporters who felt aggrieved to see Arsenal awarded a penalty, following the perceived foul by Thiago Alcantara on Gabriel Jesus.

However; when the sheer number of opportunities to actually clear the ball (before the pen was given) are reviewed, it makes for some uncomfortable viewing for the Reds.

READ MORE: (Video) Joe Gomez bodies Gabriel Martinelli with immense show of strength 

Ibou Konate, Joe Gomez, Fabinho and our No.6 all could have put their foot through the ball and it’s so strange to see the stark difference in defensive performances from last year.

We can only hope Jurgen Klopp’s team are back to their best soon, so that we can begin keeping clean sheets and winning games again.

You can watch the clip of Liverpool’s defending courtesy of Premier League productions (via @iamsamafc on Twitter):

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top