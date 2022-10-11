Liverpool likely without eight stars for Rangers visit as new name out for ‘two to three weeks’

Liverpool’s injury woes appear to have resurfaced with a vengeance after it emerged that Joel Matip is the latest name to have been sidelined.

The Cameroonian suffered a calf concern that forced him off the pitch during a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal – an issue that will keep him in the treatment room for between ‘two to three weeks’, according to James Pearce at The Athletic.

Fortunately, the Merseysiders do have quality options waiting in reserve as Ibrahima Konate has recently recovered from his own struggles with injury and Joe Gomez remains an option.

Though it does mean that the FA Cup holders will likely be without the former Schalke star, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the trip to Scotland in the Champions League.

How do Liverpool set up for a visit to the Ibrox?

We’d expect the latter of the two to slot in at right-back whilst the former partners Virgil van Dijk in a centre-back combination that proved effective last term.

Liverpool will no doubt cope more than fine with their French international in the heart of the backline and an absence from the limelight could yet do our No.66 some good.

Nonetheless, it’s difficult not to be concerned about injuries surfacing once again in a difficult and jam-packed month of football for us ahead of the World Cup.

