Exclusive: Liverpool tracking £13.1m Michael Owen 2.0 who is a ‘very technical’ player

Liverpool could kill two birds with one stone in potentially finding both an heir to Mo Salah’s throne and a player with similar attributes to Michael Owen.

Yakup Cınar spoke highly of Galatasaray’s Yunus Akgun who he has reported is the subject of interest from the Reds.

“He is one of the greatest talents that Turkish football has grown in recent years,” the journalist exclusively told Empire of the Kop on our Substack platform.

“He is very smart and reflects this intelligence on his football. He has the ability to play on the right wing and is number 10.

“His last shot is as good as Michael Owen. The man can pull off and is a very technical football player.”

A new contract for the Egyptian King speaks for itself when it comes to highlighting how much the club trusts the No.11 to safeguard the right-wing position for the foreseeable future.

For the price of merely €15m (£13.1m) too – it seems something of a relative bargain to snap up the Turkish winger.

“Yunus demands at least €15m for Kerem and Sacha Boey. Galatasaray wants to win the European Cup again,” Cinar added.

A talent for the future?

We’ve been far from negligent when it comes to handling the future of the forward line as recent deals for Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have more than proved.

Though his current performances have far from vindicated the fresh terms supplied prior to the start of the season proper, we’ll be expecting Salah to improve significantly come the second-half.

There’ll be no rush to replace the former Roma attacker just yet, though bringing in the 22-year-old next summer, should we continue to be impressed by his development in Istanbul, with a view to sourcing long-term cover for the position wouldn’t be ill-advised.

