Liverpool’s ‘full package’ could start first game of the season against Rangers – opinion

Injuries across the park for Liverpool will force Jurgen Klopp into making some notable changes for his side’s upcoming visit to the Ibrox tomorrow.

One notable selection may be that of Curtis Jones following his repeated involvement in team training sessions after a long injury layoff period.

Losing Luis Diaz to a knee concern, which will force him to miss the Reds’ next 10 games, will likely see the manager revert back to a 4-3-3 or take a gamble on another formation that includes a greater number of midfielders.

Time to gamble on Curtis Jones?

Though our place in the knockout stages of the Champions League is far from assured, it arguably wouldn’t be a bad idea to inject some younger legs into the middle of the park.

As a left-sided central midfielder, it would probably mean that Thiago Alcantara would sit this one out (at least initially) if Klopp feels our No.17 is ready for competitive action.

Some fans will no doubt scoff at the idea, though if there’s a time that Liverpool could do with their ‘full package’ living up to his boss’ prior comments (as reported by Sky Sports) – it’s now.

