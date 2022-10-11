Mbappe wants January exit & Liverpool could have huge advantage – Marca

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly working on leaving PSG in January despite signing a new contract with the club before the summer window opened.

Inevitably, Liverpool have once again been linked with the Frenchman as Mario Cortegana suggests they ‘could be the only feasible option’ for a move given that Real Madrid have been blocked as a potential suitor.

“The relationship between Kylian Mbappé and PSG is completely broken, sources familiar with the situation assure MARCA, thus confirming the news advanced by ‘RMC’,” the reporter wrote for Marca.

“There is no turning back, the same people consulted insist to this newspaper. And for this they provide another unknown detail until today: the footballer already asked to leave in July.

“So much so that the 2018 world champion has been working on his departure from the Parc des Princes next January.

“Moreover, the sports management of the Parisian club knows this and has agreed to ‘collaborate’, as in July but with conditions.

“The main one, which will surprise few, is that his destiny is not Real Madrid. That limit has been made very clear in the conversations: anywhere except the Santiago Bernabéu. Liverpool, who have already tried in 2022, could be the only feasible option.”

With terms now not set to expire until 2025, however, the Ligue 1 outfit are in a considerably stronger bargaining position should their top talent desire an exit in the near future.

Put simply: Liverpool are highly unlikely to be throwing their hat in the ring as early as the winter window.

Halfway through the campaign, one could reasonably expect PSG to charge a fortune for the services of their 11-goal attacker.

Though undoubtedly one of the globe’s leading talents, it’s a signing that wouldn’t make a huge amount of sense either in light of our recent £64m outlay on Darwin Nunez.

If any position in the forward line needs strengthening, it’s arguably that of the wings – where Mbappe is admittedly capable of playing – and, in the meantime, we can’t see the French international making way to Anfield any time soon.

