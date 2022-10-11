‘Broke the soul’ – Ally McCoist thinks 2021/22 moment responsible for LFC’s terrible start to season

Ally McCoist has suggested that Manchester City winning the title on the last day of the 2021/22 season perhaps ‘finally broke the soul’ of the Liverpool squad.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from @AnfieldWatch relaying the Scot’s comments on talkSPORT in the wake of the Reds’ second league defeat.

Ally McCoist on why losing the league last season was a psychological blow: "I just wonder if that 81st minute winner for Ilkay Gundogan [against Aston Villa] finally broke the soul of this particular Liverpool squad." #lfc [talksport] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 11, 2022

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been the incumbent champions’ closest competitors in recent years – a clear mile ahead of the rest of the best – though have struggled to replicate their quadruple-challenging form this time around.

From questions over the club’s injuries to the formation chosen by the manager, each potential concern has been crossed out one by one whilst a lack of answers for our current crisis has become increasingly abundant.

It was thought that the psychological and physical impact of coming close to a quadruple haul of silverware had inspired a hangover amongst the FA Cup holders.

Why not a singular event?

To lose out on the title by a point once again will have hurt us deeply, though we remain unconvinced that Pep Guardiola’s men and Ilkay Gundogan’s 81st-minute winner are to blame for our poor start.

