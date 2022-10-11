(Video) Tyler Morton’s man of the match performance that has Jon Dahl Tomasson eulogising over the midfielder

Tyler Morton is repeating the feat achieved by Harvey Elliott, in that he is enjoying a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers and Jon Dahl Tomasson has been full of praise for the midfielder.

Thanks to the official Twitter account of his loan club, highlights of the 19-year-old’s man of the match performance against Rotherham United were shared online.

Following the match, his Danish manager said: “You can see he’s been in a good school, the Liverpool school, the Jurgen Klopp school – you can see that.

“He is enjoying life here at Rovers, I like to see the boy because he’s getting important”.

It’s all great to hear and long may his successful start to the campaign continue, with hopefully a fruitful career at Anfield awaiting.

You can watch Morton’s highlights and Jon Dahl Tomasson comments’ via @Rovers on Twitter:

🗨️ Here's what the gaffer had to say about Tyler Morton's performance.#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JZTRjUwumE — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 10, 2022

