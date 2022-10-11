(Video) £35m Liverpool star returns to team training after lengthy injury layoff

Liverpool will have been buoyed by news of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s return to team training after a series of injuries increased the workload of the side’s medical department.

The former Arsenal star, bought for £35m, was spotted in the club’s latest live training footage online – a welcome boost following news of Arthur Melo’s long-term injury.

We doubt we’ll be seeing the Englishman back in action as soon as our upcoming Champions League clash with Rangers, of course.

Nonetheless, it’s a positive sign to see the treatment room unload a player after taking in both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: