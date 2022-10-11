PSG want to exchange Mbappe for ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool star, says journalist

PSG are willing to let Kylian Mbappe join Liverpool but are planning to see Mo Salah head to the French capital as part of the same deal.

This report comes via Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud who has labelled the 30-year-old as the Paris-based outfit’s ‘top target’ if the World Cup winner does decide to leave Parc Des Princes.

Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that the ex-Monaco forward is ‘not happy’ in France but Christophe Galtier’s side have ‘no intention’ to sell him in January.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are believed to long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and with Real Madrid reportedly no longer interested in his signature, Anfield is believed to be his next preferred destination and Liverpool are a club that the Ligue 1 side would prefer to see one of their main men leave for.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops Mbappe transfer bombshell amid Liverpool links

The Egyptian international – whom Jurgen Klopp felt was ‘unbelievable’ in Liverpool’s defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, only signed a new long-term contract earlier this year and has been nothing short of world class since his return to the Premier League.

Since his arrival from AS Roma back in 2017, the No. 11 has won every major trophy possible and has 223 goal contributions in 266 appearances for the FA Cup champions.

You’d still expect PSG to demand a huge amount of cash as well as Salah if this deal was to be considered and we certainly believe it will be a transfer that would be looked into at the end of the season rather than in the upcoming winter window.

Liverpool are also being linked with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and many Liverpool supporters would prefer to see the club splash the cash strengthening that part of the pitch instead.

View Mahmoud’s tweet about the Salah/Mbappe situation below via his official Twitter page:

True ✅✅ PSG Idea is to sell Mbappe to Liverpool and get Mo Salah instead. PSG hold a long-term interest in Salah, and he is the top target as a replacement of Mbappe departure https://t.co/QCqPMzmABE — Ismael Mahmoud – إسماعيل مطر (@ismaeelmahmoudd) October 11, 2022

Exclusive: Liverpool keeping a close eye on four Galatasaray talents as European scouts flock to Istanbul