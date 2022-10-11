Fabrizio Romano drops Mbappe transfer bombshell amid Liverpool links

Kylian Mbappe could indeed be set for the exit door at PSG after Fabrizio Romano confirmed the ‘situation is really tense’ between the player and his employer.

The Frenchman was reported to have signalled his intention to depart the side – as has been backed up in a tweet from the Italian journalist.

Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible. 🚨🔴🔵 #Mbappé Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. pic.twitter.com/tETVVxB2yy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 11, 2022

Jurgen Klopp has previously admitted he’s a huge fan of the French international, though a contract set to expire in 2025 will prove prohibitive to a potential exit.

READ MORE: Mbappe wants January exit & Liverpool could have huge advantage – Marca

Assuming that Marca’s claim over the Paris-based outfit’s unwillingness to sell to Real Madrid is accurate (not to mention that Anfield could be ‘the only feasible option’), the current landscape would afford us a HUGE opportunity to land a generational talent.

Ginormous figures of around the plus £100m mark – Le Parisien (via Sports Mole) reported an asking price of £174m prior to Mbappe signing a new contract – it’s difficult to see Julian Ward sanctioning a move for the prolific striker.

As remarkable as the former Monaco man is, Liverpool would also arguably be better off spending big on the midfield – an area in far greater need of some serious investment either in January or the summer.

