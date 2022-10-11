VAR official from Arsenal defeat keeps role for Liverpool v Man City – Reds will be in uproar

Liverpool fans will have every reason to be furious with the decision to select Darren England as VAR for the Reds’ upcoming league meeting with Manchester City, as has been relayed in a tweet by Ben D’Arcy.

The official presided over the technology for the Merseysiders’ 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in North London in a controversial display from the officiating team.

After overseeing three controversial incidents in the Arsenal game, all of which went against Liverpool, Darren England has been named as VAR for Liverpool's next game against Manchester City. Manchester's Anthony Taylor is referee. — Ben D'Arcy (@ben_darcy) October 11, 2022

Given the criticism 37-year-old has faced quite recently, it seems a little unwise, to say the least, to trust him with the handling of perhaps the biggest game on the Premier League calendar in recent years.

With the spotlight likely to shine on England and how well he oversees the clash, hopefully it’ll mean we can genuinely rely on a higher standard of officiating than we were treated to at the Emirates stadium.

Understandably, a number of the fanbase will be expecting the worst once again once the Sky Blues pay a visit to Anfield.

Though confidence levels around this Liverpool side won’t be sky-high, and justifiably so, we can only hope that decisions out of our control don’t cost Jurgen Klopp’s men points once again.

