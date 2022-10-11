(Video) Jamie O’Hara labels Trent Alexander-Arnold a ‘League One defender’ after Arsenal display

Liverpool are going through a bad time at the moment and it’s become a favourite pastime of many so-called pundits to blame Trent Alexander-Arnold for recent results, with yet more unfair abuse coming his way.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jamie O’Hara had a lot to say about our No.66: “Teams know that they can get at Trent… defensively, he’s a League One defender but he’s Champions League going forward.

READ MORE: (Video) Saka makes beeline for Thiago at full-time to ask for his shirt after Arsenal win

“Klopp knows that but he loves his attacking ability but defensively, he is all over the place”.

It seems as though the Scouser in our team may now spend a couple of weeks in the treatment room, following the ankle injury sustained after the clash with Gabriel Martinelli.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Whether it could be a positive for him to have a period of time out of the limelight, we will have to see but it’s getting over the top now with how many people are being so critical of his game.

No League One defender wins every major domestic trophy in the game by 23 years old and it’s time people realise he’s enduring a tough period on the pitch (like many of our players) but that doesn’t make him a bad player.

You can view O’Hara’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via @talkSPORT on Twitter:

🔥 “Trent AA is a League 1 defender but he’s Champions League going forward!” 👀 “Teams know they can go at Trent AA. Get the ball out left and go 1 on 1 with him!” 😳 “Trent is all over the place!”@MrJamieOHara1 believes #LFC’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is a League 1 defender… pic.twitter.com/lDPHrk2N7n — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 10, 2022

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!