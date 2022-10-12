(Video) Ben Doak scores mesmerising solo effort to hand Liverpool U19s the victory in a seven-goal thriller with Rangers

Liverpool look to have unearthed a star in the form on Ben Doak and, on his return to Scotland, the 16-year-old stole the show once again.

With the game tied at 3-3, the former Celtic man had the ball near the corner flag but found a way to wriggle himself clear of defenders and find a route to goal.

READ MORE: (Video) “It’s still Liverpool” – John Lundstram rubbishes claims of a poor Liverpool side after ‘a couple of poor results’

The finish with the outside of his right foot was unerring and shows the huge confidence that the young forward is clearly playing with at the moment.

It’s a big win in the UEFA Youth League and let’s hope we can see these performances replicated for the first-team one day.

You can watch the video of Doak’s goal via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

Liverpool have a special talent in Ben Doak! ✨ The Scot, all too familiar with football in Glasgow, twists and turns before firing into the corner.#UYL pic.twitter.com/sxsGHx6Vy1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 12, 2022

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!