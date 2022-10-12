(Video) Harvey Elliott scores his first Champions League goal to make it 7-1 against Rangers

We’d love to know what Jurgen Klopp put in the half-time oranges as his side scored six goals in the second-half and the night was perfectly finished off by Harvey Elliott registering his first Champions League effort.

Mo Salah had scored three, Bobby Firmino with two, Darwin Nunez was joined by the 19-year-old, in a moment that was spoiled by an unnecessarily long VAR intervention and incorrect offside call.

Fabio Carvalho and Thiago Alcantara linked up well, before the Egyptian King fizzed the ball across the box to Diogo Jota who really should have scored.

Instead, Allan McGregor’s save found its way to our No.19 and his right foot strike flew into the back of the net and provided him a moment he will never forget.

You can watch Elliott’s goal courtesy of beIN Sports (via @LyalyMnswr on Twitter):

