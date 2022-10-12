(Video) Firmino’s assist for Nunez goal is filthiest fans have seen yet

Darwin Nunez made it three goals to Liverpool with a superbly taken effort from close-range to hand the Reds a two-goal buffer.

Bobby Firmino had only a short distance to cover with his pass for the Uruguayan international but made it as audacious as possible.

The former Hoffenheim hitman was absolutely unplayable against the Ibrox-based outfit, finding the net twice beforehand to inspire a Reds side in sore need of a spark.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports & BT Sport:

Firmino sets it up, Darwin Núñez puts the finishing touches on it 🥶 Liverpool are getting the job done in Glasgow 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/iMi8sXOj7f — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 12, 2022

Look at the Firmino Assist man Great finish from Nunez as well!pic.twitter.com/fgOeBjP2tG — ًً (@LuisDiazzler) October 12, 2022