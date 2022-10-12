(Video) Firmino gets Liverpool back level as he cutely converts a Tsimikas corner at Ibrox

It was another poor start for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp’s team found themselves 1-0 down at Ibrox, until Bobby Firmino scored his seventh of the season.
Kostas Tsimikas delivered a cute corner from our right-wing and our No.9 managed to get his head on the ball and put it past Allan McGregor in the Rangers net.
The Brazilian did well to get contact on the ball and it was a real show of confidence he has at the moment to score once again.
When others have endured some of their worst campaigns at Anfield, the 31-year-old is quietly having one of his best.
You can watch the video of Firmino’s goal courtesy of beIN Sports (via @LyalyMnswr on Twitter):
