(Video) Bobby Firmino secures his brace and eighth goal of the season to put Liverpool ahead against Rangers

It was a shaky start at Ibrox that saw Liverpool fall behind in the game but the Reds fought back to get back in front, thanks to a double from Bobby Firmino.

Few would have predicted that our No.9 would be the top goalscorer for Jurgen Klopp’s side, at this point of the season, but he can’t stop scoring at the moment.

The Reds have been relatively free-scoring on the whole but it’s been a matter of poor defending that has cost us of late, Joe Gomez showed that the whole squad are still turned on when it comes to attacking.

Harvey Elliott found the No.2 and his positive run and inch perfect pass, made for a brilliant assist for the 31-year-old.

You can watch the video of Firmino's goal via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

Roberto Firmino scores AGAIN for Liverpool 😅 The Reds come from behind to go 2-1 up at Ibrox. Joe Gomez puts it on a plate for the Brazilian 👌 #UCL pic.twitter.com/0qcpEft3D5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 12, 2022

