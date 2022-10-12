‘Incredible’ Liverpool star set for first start since May v Rangers

Just when Liverpool had thought their fortunes with injuries had been improving, the sidelining of Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz at Arsenal proved otherwise.

It will, however, likely hand a big opportunity to Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the backline with the ‘incredible’ (Jose Enrique was quoted by The Boot Room as having described him) Frenchman likely to be reinstated alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The former RB Leipzig man has been a big miss, most notably having not started a fixture since the 1-0 Champions League final defeat back in May.

There’s no questioning the loss of our No.32 is a big blow, though we’re fortunate to possess such world-class quality in our options beyond the Cameroonian.

Joe Gomez too, no doubt set to fill in for our No.66 at right-back, is a stellar option Klopp will likewise potentially rely on to complete the back four.

Hopefully, the pair will bring some stability to a backline that has shipped 12 goals in our last five games (across all competitions).

