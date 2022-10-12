‘Unbelievable’ ace dropped among six changes as Klopp makes big tactical call – predicted Liverpool team news

Liverpool know a 4-2-3-1 worked wonders against Rangers in their prior Champions League meeting, though an injury to Luis Diaz could force a change from the manager.

It seems likely that a reversion to a 4-3-3, or a more midfielder-heavy formation, will be favoured ahead of the clash with Manchester City at the weekend.

Whoever the former Borussia Dortmund boss selects in the middle of the park, however, has to provide more protection to our current weak spot down the right flank.

READ MORE: Mbappe’s mother has already provided huge hint at next move amid PSG exit talk

Alisson Becker will, of course, file out in goal and be supported by a backline containing both Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

The possible return of a midfield three will likely include Harvey Elliott, James Milner and Fabinho as breaks our handed to our first-choice options.

Despite Richard Keys’ criticism of Mo Salah, we reckon the Egyptian King will hold on to his place for the visit to the Ibrox (and beyond) alongside Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.

That leaves the ‘unbelievable’ Diogo Jota (as Jurgen Klopp previously put it on liverpoolfc.com) on the bench following the return to a front-three.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Fabinho, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho, Nunez, Salah

Exclusive: Liverpool keeping a close eye on four Galatasaray talents as European scouts flock to Istanbul