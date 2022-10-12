(Video) Konate blocks certain Rangers goal with huge defensive intervention

It was another lacklustre half of Liverpool defending but Ibou Konate helped to provide a positive moment against Rangers with a huge block.

Our No.5 was in a terrific position so that when Scott Arfield got on the end of a Fashion Sakala cross he was perfectly positioned to get in the way of the ball.

It looked certain that the former Burnley man was set to double his tally in Glasgow but thankfully our French defender was on hand.

It’s worrying and upsetting to see how many chances we are now conceding and it just seems so far removed from the team we all watched last year.

You can watch Konate’s block courtesy of BT Sports (via @MoSalah_Goals on Twitter):

