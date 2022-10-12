(Video) Atrocious Liverpool defending gifts easy Rangers opener

Liverpool’s suspect defending in recent weeks showed little sign of improvement in the early stages of their Champions League contest with Rangers as the visitors went a goal down on the 16th minute of action.

Ibrahima Konate appeared to miss the run of Scott Arfield into the box with Joe Gomez too far away to catch the former Burnley star before he put one past Alisson Becker.

The Mersyesiders recovered well in under 10 minutes, securing an equaliser via a well-taken Bobby Firmino header from a corner.

