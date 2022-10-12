(Video) Rangers ultras try to square off with Liverpool fans; away end chants ‘what the hell was that?’

A handful of disgruntled Rangers ‘ultras’ appeared set to take out their annoyance on Liverpool fans remaining at the Ibrox after the Reds handed out a 7-1 thrashing to the hosts.

Footage captured by @redrepublic77 and @tony4score on Twitter shows a group of supporters approaching Reds at the ground.

Hilariously, the away end can be loudly heard inquiring ‘what the hell was that?’ as stewards and a heavy police presence repelled the offending group.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @redrepublic77 & @tony4score:

Enid Blytons Famous Five!!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jFbXU1nDRg — We've seen things they'll never see!! (@redrepublic77) October 12, 2022

One of the funniest things I’ve ever witnessed in the stands at ibrox at the end , there ultras 20 (sixthformers come running at us and the liverpool fans chant what the fucking he’ll is that pic.twitter.com/9hTnWWJgqX — Tony McDermott (@tony4score) October 12, 2022