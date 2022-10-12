(Video) Liverpool make Rio Ferdinand look absolutely silly over 17th-minute Rangers moment

Rio Ferdinand made his allegiances clear with some jubilant celebrations to rival die-hard Rangers man Ally McCoist after Scott Arfield found an opener in the 17th-minute of action.

The Merseysiders levelled shortly after via Bobby Firmino with the Brazilian playing a starring role in the second-half to ensure the ex-Manchester United star ate some humble pie before his substitution.

A 7-1 win is always something to celebrate regardless of our generally poor form this term and hopefully it provides the perfect confidence boost ahead of our Premier League meeting with Manchester City on Sunday.

