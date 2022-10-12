Liverpool team news confirmed: Salah, Jota & Thiago benched as Klopp appears to opt for formation change

Liverpool find themselves in desperate need of a solution that will get them back in the points come the return of domestic action at the weekend.

That’s not to overlook the challenge of Rangers on their home turf, though Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be wary of another false dawn on the horizon should his side successfully navigate past the challenge posed by the Ibrox.

Injuries to Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered in the 3-2 defeat at Arsenal will complicate matters in that regard, of course, though the manager has more than enough credit in the bank to be handed the time to fix the many problems plaguing his team.

Alisson Becker is the man in goal supported by a defensive backline consisting of Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

Klopp has handed out a break to Thiago Alcantara in the middle of the park, starting Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott as part of what appears to be a formation switch back to a 4-3-3.

Up top, it’s a front-three combination of Darwin Nunez, Bobby Firmino and Fabio Carvalho.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool XI set to face Rangers in the #UCL.

