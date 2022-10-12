‘Mortifying’ – BBC pundit says Liverpool attacker finally has mojo back after Rangers demolition

Liverpool fans may still be somewhat nervous ahead of Manchester City’s visit to Anfield on Sunday, though they’ll have every reason to feel more excited after witnessing the ‘mortifying’ seven-goal demolition job of Rangers.

Mo Salah, in particular, shone at the Ibrox with Tom English claiming that the Egyptian had rediscovered his mojo after registering a quickfire hat-trick in record-breaking time.

“The game is done when Salah comes on, but he is desperate for goals and has a point to prove,” BBC Scotland’s chief sports writer told Sportsound (via BBC Sport).

“He found his mojo, and as Klopp says, when this team starts to fire, watch out.

“It takes a team a lot better than Rangers to live with them. The 7-1 scoreline is mortifying.”

Playing closer to the goal, the 30-year-old looked absolutely devastating up top, proving to many a supporter that his best days in the famous red shirt are far from being over.

We’d be surprised if the No.11’s latest contributions doesn’t encourage the coaching staff to push the former Chelsea star a little more central to get the most out of our attacking threat.

There’s certainly a conundrum in waiting after Bobby Firmino enjoyed a stellar evening, pushing up his goal contributions tally to 12 in 12 games, whilst Darwin Nunez grabbed a goal of his own to mark a continued improvement since his three-game suspension.

It feels like it’s been a while since we’ve had a positive selection headache, so it’ll be a nice change of pace for the manager as he works out a game plan for the tie with the Sky Blues in a few days’ time.

