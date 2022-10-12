(Video) “It’s still Liverpool” – John Lundstram rubbishes claims of a poor Liverpool side after ‘a couple of poor results’

Rangers are set to host Liverpool in the Champions League for the first time and John Lundstram has played down the importance of our recent run of league form – ahead of the European clash.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game between the two sides, the Scouser said: “We knew how tough it would be going to Anfield. Everyone was talking about them being in a sticky patch, but it’s still Liverpool. They’re a massive team who have achieved great things. It’s not a crisis.

READ MORE: (Video) Guardiola denies Haaland was rested with Liverpool game in mind after stating he ‘didn’t speak’ with the forward

“They’ve just had a couple of poor results. They’re still an unbelievable team with a great squad and manager. We’re under no illusions that it’s going to be a tough night. We’re at home and we’re going to try and put the pressure on them.”

Jurgen Klopp will hope that we can repeat the performance and scoreline from Anfield but we all know that Ibrox will certainly provide its own challenges, something which should help make it an entertaining game for the neutrals.

You can watch Lundstram’s comments on Liverpool via @RangersFC on Twitter:

🎙️ John Lundstram spoke to the media ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Liverpool.#UCL pic.twitter.com/BCVtauYDxB — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 11, 2022

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!