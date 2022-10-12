Exclusive: Mbappe ‘bluff’ explained as Liverpool told they must break transfer tradition ‘to get him’

Reports of discord in the French capital will have no doubt had fans of major outfits across Europe salivating at the prospect of tempting away one of the globe’s top talents.

Liverpool would certainly be in that discussion over Kylian Mbappe’s future owing in part to Jurgen Klopp’s long-held admiration of the French international.

That being said, the 23-year-old’s likely astronomical wage demands, as Jacque Talbot notes, would present the Reds with a significant, and quite possibly terminal, stumbling block.

“Mbappe has caused the media frenzy to put pressure on PSG,” the Football Transfers journalist exclusively told Empire of the Kop.

“Those in France believe it’s essentially a bluff. The club won’t sell this year or next, he is doing this so he’s able to play in the same position he does for the France national team.

“He wanted a number nine to play alongside him but that hasn’t happened. He’ll get what he wants eventually.

“Naturally lots of clubs would like to take him. Know Chelsea are keen, Man United as well. Liverpool have had a long-standing interest in that he’s one of the world’s best players, but he does not fit their blueprint, while they’ll of course have to smash the wage structure to get him.

“In any case, he’ll be with PSG for the next couple of years at least. They’re a club who have put a lot into keeping him happy as he generates a great sum of sponsorship for them.

“He is, in essence, the face of Qatar’s sporting enterprise, and that carries weight far beyond football.”

The former Monaco attacker is said to have signalled his intent to depart PSG at the earliest available opportunity – despite having signed a new contract in May.

Some background to the PSG and Mbappe saga, with clubs linked. EXCLUSVE: Kylian Mbappe To Leave PSG Amid Man United, Chelsea, and Liver… https://t.co/emAPcXAoYu via @YouTube — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) October 12, 2022

The good news for the Ligue 1 outfit is that his terms – critically not set to expire until 2025 – will afford them far more breathing room to decide on a next move than was the case in the leadup to the summer window.

READ MORE: Liverpool team news confirmed: Salah, Jota & Thiago benched as Klopp appears to opt for formation change

The bad news remains more or less unchanged for the Merseysiders who are committed as ever to an ethos of sustainability for the most part.

Empire of the Kop understands that there is genuine interest from the club, though, as another source has likewise made clear, wages will prove problematic.

In Mbappe we would be investing in not only a generational talent but also a forward not yet close to hitting his peak years – a reality that should frighten us just as much as it appeals given the Frenchman’s clear interest in an eventual switch to Real Madrid.

Even assuming that we could scrounge up the resources to meet the Paris-born star’s personal demands, Julian Ward and his recruitment team could be forced into another serious negotiation in the relatively near future when the Spanish outfit inevitably comes knocking.

Exclusive: Liverpool keeping a close eye on four Galatasaray talents as European scouts flock to Istanbul