Mbappe’s mother has already provided huge hint at next move amid PSG exit talk

Kylian Mbappe’s next move should be rather interesting if it’s to be believed that Real Madrid is not an option for the young striker.

PSG have reportedly decided to allow any potential suitor, bar the Champions League holders, to move for the 23-year-old.

This comes after Fabrizio Romano confirmed ongoing tensions between player and club, which could work to Liverpool’s advantage if one revisits the Frenchman’s prior comments.

“It was not just Real Madrid and PSG – I was in talks to join Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool,” the former Monaco star was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

“I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool… I don’t know why, you will have to ask her!

“It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”

READ MORE: Liverpool told ‘monster’ star ‘has to play against City’ to make new Klopp tactic work

Even with Los Blancos potentially out of the picture, it remains unlikely that we’ll have the financial capabilities to acquire Mbappe in January or the summer window.

It would make absolutely no sense to pump a significant fee into the forward line when the midfield is so clearly in need of investment.

Put simply, if the choice was between Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham come the end of the season, the answer should be obvious – the latter.

That’s no slight on the generational attacker, of course, but with potentially as many as three midfielders leaving in 2023, the priority is clear.

Exclusive: Liverpool keeping a close eye on four Galatasaray talents as European scouts flock to Istanbul