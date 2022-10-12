(Video) Mbappe reacts today to ‘Liverpool or Real Madrid?’ question

Posted by
(Video) Mbappe reacts today to ‘Liverpool or Real Madrid?’ question

A Brut. event saw Kylian Mbappe handed a question of great interest to football fans across the globe.

The French superstar was asked whether he’d favour a switch to either Liverpool or Real Madrid – two outfits he’s been hotly linked with in recent times – should an exit from PSG be desired.

The former Monaco man refused to answer the query, though did offer something of a wry smile before handing over his microphone.

Whilst it doesn’t clarify where exactly Mbappe’s head’s at regarding a potential transfer, it’s interesting that the idea doesn’t sound too unappealing based on his reaction at the event in question.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @brutofficiel:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top