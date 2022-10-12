(Video) Mbappe reacts today to ‘Liverpool or Real Madrid?’ question

A Brut. event saw Kylian Mbappe handed a question of great interest to football fans across the globe.

The French superstar was asked whether he’d favour a switch to either Liverpool or Real Madrid – two outfits he’s been hotly linked with in recent times – should an exit from PSG be desired.

The former Monaco man refused to answer the query, though did offer something of a wry smile before handing over his microphone.

Whilst it doesn’t clarify where exactly Mbappe’s head’s at regarding a potential transfer, it’s interesting that the idea doesn’t sound too unappealing based on his reaction at the event in question.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @brutofficiel:

Kylian Mbappé a été interrogé sur les rumeurs de départ du PSG alors qu’il participait aux "Rencontres inspirantes" à Nîmes. pic.twitter.com/q27RabPpsU — Brut FR (@brutofficiel) October 12, 2022