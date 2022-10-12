(Video) Salah equals Drogba and Aguero as he puts Liverpool three goals ahead at Ibrox

The old adage of ‘a game of two halves’ has seldom been more true when comparing Liverpool’s first and second half performances against Rangers, with Mo Salah joining in the party in Scotland.

Bobby Firmino and Darwin Nunez had already got themselves on the score sheet against the Glasgow side and it wouldn’t be fair if the Egyptian King didn’t join the party.

READ MORE: (Video) Bobby Firmino secures his brace and eighth goal of the season to put Liverpool ahead against Rangers

It was a classic goal from the 30-year-old, as he weaved his magic on the right-wing and poked it past the goalkeeper.

Individual moments from the finish may not reflect well on the Scottish team but it shows the brilliance of our No.11, as he became the joint highest scoring player for English clubs in the Champions League (with Didier Drogba and Sergio Aguero).

You can watch Salah’s goal courtesy of beIN Sports (via @LyalyMnswr on Twitter):

#Ep62 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Klopp to change formation for Arsenal? Nunez misfiring… and more!