(Video) Mo Salah scores six-minute hat-trick to break record as Liverpool demolish Rangers in second-half

Mo Salah made a late charge for man-of-the-match status with a six-minute hat-trick in the second-half at the Ibrox – a record-breaking time, as has been reported in a tweet from OptaJoe.

Liverpool had started poorly in Scotland, conceding early after allowing Scott Arfield acres of space to grab an opener for Rangers, though rallied superbly in the final 45 minutes to produce a world-beating display.

There’s no question that the hosts weren’t at the races at the time, though it’s a result that will hopefully furnish the Reds with a big confidence boost ahead of Manchester City’s visit at the weekend.

You can catch all the goals from Salah here, courtesy of BT Sport & beIN Sport:

