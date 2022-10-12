Liverpool star who was ‘in moments unplayable’ v Rangers could start against them

Darwin Nunez must have been wondering what else he could have possibly done to grab a goal against Rangers as he found himself with countless opportunities to find the back of the net.

Jurgen Klopp admitted there was a lot to admire about the Uruguayan’s prior Champions League outing.

“There were a lot of good moments against Rangers, I would say – in moments unplayable, but then still big goalie saves,” the German told reporters in his pre-match presser (as reported on the club’s official website. “Now he got the goal, he was really working hard for that. That was positive, for sure.”

A goal against Arsenal, despite the defeat, will have no doubt provided a significant confidence boost amid criticism of his contributions up front.

With Luis Diaz out of action for the next 10 games, it’s likely that we’ll see a return to a more midfielder-heavy formation, which will mean one of Diogo Jota, our No.27 or Mo Salah being dropped.

There’s no chance the Egyptian will be kept out of our upcoming European encounter and it would make little sense not to hand Nunez an opportunity to build some consistency in the frontline.

Hopefully, we’ll see our potentially record-breaking signing grab another goal contribution or two ahead of our biggest test of the season in Manchester City at the weekend.

