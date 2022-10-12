Van Dijk spotted ‘going absolutely spare’ at teammate over first-half moment v Rangers

Virgil van Dijk was understandably far from pleased with the quality of Liverpool’s defensive efforts in a first-half of action that saw the Reds concede an easy early goal.

The Dutchman was spotted by the Echo’s Ian Doyle on Twitter ‘going absolutely spare’ at a teammate ahead of a potentially game-changing block from Ibrahima Konate.

Corner for Rangers. Van Dijk is going absolutely spare at a team-mate, looked to be either Firmino or Carvalho… — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) October 12, 2022

The Merseysiders find themselves in need of all three points to build a six-point gap to fellow Champions League knockout hopefuls Ajax after the Dutch outfit’s second defeat to Napoli in the group stages.

READ MORE: (Video) Atrocious Liverpool defending gifts easy Rangers opener

Ibrahima Konate has steadily grown into the game as it’s progressed, which will be of some serious relief for Jurgen Klopp amid Joel Matip’s injury-enforced absence.

Hopefully, the Frenchman’s reintroduction to the back four will inject some much-needed steel into the defence, though it’s hard to be too critical about the backline when a lack of organisation in the middle of the park is directly contribution to our difficulties further back.

With a top midfield signing unlikely to come sooner than the summer window, however, assuming that we don’t drop out of the top four spots this term, a solution needs to be found rapidly.

Exclusive: Liverpool keeping a close eye on four Galatasaray talents as European scouts flock to Istanbul