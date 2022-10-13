(Image) Jude Bellingham left a comment on Harvey Elliott’s Instagram post last night

Harvey Elliott’s teammates weren’t the only ones who rushed online to congratulate him for a first Champions League goal.

After the teenager capped off a superb turnaround for Jurgen Klopp’s men, inflicting the seventh goal of the evening against Rangers, Jude Bellingham popped on the teenager’s Instagram to pay his respects.

It’s a small gesture that will have no doubt meant a lot to the highly-rated Reds teenager, not to mention will raise eyebrows from some supporters amid ongoing links between the Merseysiders and Borussia Dortmund’s star prodigy.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Harvey Elliott’s Instagram account: