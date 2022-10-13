‘They will wipe the floor with them’ – Chris Sutton’s score prediction for Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City will worry Reds fans

Chris Sutton has tipped Manchester City to pile more misery on Liverpool when they travel to Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds have won just two of their opening eight Premier League games and will fall 16 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side if they are defeated at the weekend.

Our 7-1 thrashing of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday night will provide a small confidence boost for the FA Cup champions but Sutton believes the Sky Blues are ‘too good’ for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“It is hard to make a case for Liverpool still being in the title race anyway, but if City go to Anfield and win then it really is all over for Jurgen Klopp’s side; they would have no chance,” he told BBC Sport.

“City will know that, and they know they could land a knockout blow. Erling Haaland was rested in midweek so he will be ready – and I think City are that good, they will wipe the floor with them.

“Liverpool’s high line has been causing them problems anyway – Rangers were able to get at them in the first half on Wednesday – so they would have to be very brave to try that against Haaland.

“They might still create opportunities, because of the way City are set up, but when you look at both teams, City are just too good.

“Pep Guardiola’s side scored four at Anfield in February 2021, and I think they will match that. I almost went for them to get five, which City last managed there in 1937, but either way this will be a walloping.”

Before the campaign began, many expected us to once again tussle it out with City at the top of the Premier League table but in all honesty that’s looking very unlikely at the moment – we already have a real challenge on our hands to finish in the top four never mind challenge for top spot.

With Erling Haaland now a City player, Guardiola’s side look even more dangerous than they already were and the Norwegian has 15 league goals in nine games this term.

He’s a frightening talent and we’ll need Virgil van Dijk at his outstanding best at the weekend to try and keep him quiet.

With the power of the Anfield crowd behind the lads there’s no reason why we can’t snatch all three points and really kickstart our campaign.

