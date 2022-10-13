Ex-Liverpool star strongly defends Darwin Nunez following the Uruguayan’s second strike in as many games

Michael Owen has defended Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez after many questioned the ability of the Uruguayan following his slow start to life at Anfield.

The former Benfica man netted twice and registered an assist in his first two competitive outings but was then sent off on his home debut for head-butting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.

The 23-year-old now has two goals in his last two appearances, however, and is showing signs of settling down at his new club leading the former Red to explain that the striker has done nothing wrong since arriving on Merseyside.

“A lot of people are writing him off or saying, ‘Ooh, I’m not sure about Liverpool’s new signing’,” Owen told BT Sport (via the Metro).

“I don’t think he’s done anything wrong for Liverpool so far, he scored against Arsenal, he played fine against Rangers – a lot of chances.

“We talk about time, [Roberto] Firmino’s had plenty, cool in front of goal. He scored against Arsenal, we know all about him, just a touch of class.”

We understand that the Uruguay international has not hit the ground running in a red shirt but it’s important to remember that the attacker is adjusting to a new club in a new league whilst also learning how to speak English and communicate with the rest of his team.

In fairness to Nunez, he is averaging a goal contribution every other game and took his goals at the Emirates and at Ibrox last night very well.

Jurgen Klopp clearly felt that the £64m splashed on the forward earlier this year was worth it and we believe it’s only a matter of time before we see him firing on all cylinders.

He will be hungry for more minutes when we welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday where the Premier League’s top goalscorer Erling Haaland will be in action.

The Norwegian has scored 15 league goals already this term and keeping him quiet will be a difficult task at the weekend.

Let’s hope for a massive performance from the lads to really lay down a marker and kickstart our league campaign.

