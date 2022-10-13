(Video) Close-up of deliciously filthy Firmino assist in Rangers thrashing looks even better

Bobby Firmino was rightly named man-of-the-match – despite Mo Salah’s late charge for the award – for his thrilling performance against Rangers.

The Brazilian international brought up his goal contribution tally to 12 in as many games across all competitions for Liverpool this term as he netted twice and provided a cheeky assist for Darwin Nunez’s lone effort of the night.

It was a game to remember from a forward many assumed to be on the way out of Anfield, though his recent form could yet force Jurgen Klopp to start him in the biggest game of the season so far on Sunday.

