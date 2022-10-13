(Video) ‘I tell Darwin’ – Firmino’s prediction on the subs bench came eerily true during Rangers win

Bobby Firmino’s faith in Mo Salah was absolute during Liverpool’s 7-1 rout of Rangers in the Champions League.

The Brazilian shared after the game he’d told Darwin Nunez that the No.11 would go on to register a hat-trick against Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men.

Even the former Hoffenheim man couldn’t have possibly predicted that it would turn out to be the quickest one in the history of the competition (that would have been even eerier!) – a perfect feat to cap off a stunning turnaround from the visitors in the second-half.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of UEFA.tv (via @Watch_LFC):

Bobby knew Mo would get the hattrick 😁pic.twitter.com/BWwAXLrRno — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 13, 2022