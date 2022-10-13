Gary Lineker tweets Man City’s worst fear after Liverpool’s 7-1 thrashing of Rangers

Liverpool fans will be wary of labelling their 7-1 defeat of Rangers a new dawn having already been burnt twice following prior victories in the Champions League.

The manner of the triumph in Scotland, however, left Gary Lineker absolutely assured on Twitter that the Reds’ season ‘appears to have finally started’.

Liverpool’s season appears to have finally started. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 12, 2022

The Merseysiders began the encounter poorly, conceding first – a far too common sight in the 2022/23 campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s men – but more than made up for the transgression with a phenomenal second-half showing.

It’s a verdict that will have Manchester City at the very least slightly nervous ahead of their visit to Anfield on Sunday.

That being said, there’s no question the Sky Blues will be feeling confident enough in light of our mostly poor form since the season start and their own imperious performances throughout with new man Erling Haaland a revelation up top.

The worry for us will be ensuring that we’re at the races from the off, otherwise an early conceded goal could turn into a solid buffer for the incumbent champions before we have a chance to appropriately respond in the second 45.

A convincing win at the Ibrox is, nonetheless, a step in the right direction – one that will hopefully be repeated in the English top-flight come the weekend.

