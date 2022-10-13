‘If he thinks I’m talking nonsense’ – Didi Hamann hits back at Jurgen Klopp’s recent comments

Dietmar Hamann has hit back at the criticism he received from Jurgen Klopp recently.

The former Liverpool midfielder came under fire from the Reds boss after he suggested the Anfield outfit are lacking a spark this season with them currently sat 10th in the Premier League.

Many could understand where the former Germany international was coming from but the 55-year-old manager dismissed Hamann’s claims when asked about them recently and ordered the journalist in question to ask his own questions.

The Anfield outfit returned to winning ways with an emphatic 7-1 thrashing of Rangers in Glasgow yesterday but Hamann insists that there are still a number of problems at his former club.

He said, via Sport Bild (via the Metro), “It’s about the matter for me: It’s obvious that there are problems in Liverpool at the moment.

“Klopp may see it differently and if he thinks I’m talking nonsense, then he should say so.

“I have no problem with that at all, you have to respect other opinions – and that’s why I didn’t really understand what he said yesterday.”

Hamann has become known for some of his controversial comments in the past.

He previously suggested that Liverpool’s recent poor form was largely due to the fact that assistant manager Pep Lijnders released a book detailing the club’s tactics from last season and also claimed Thiago Alcantara was one of the most overrated players in Europe.

We certainly believe the latter is a rather laughable claim and it’s clear our No. 6 is one of the most gifted players we’ve ever watched play.

It appears that Hamann’s latest comments are an attempt to continue his mini-feud with Klopp and it remains to be seen whether the former Borussia Dortmund boss will respond once more to the situation.

