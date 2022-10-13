BBC pundit says ‘brilliant’ Liverpool ace did something ‘absolute world-class’ in second-half v Rangers

There was a lot to admire from Liverpool’s 7-1 win over Rangers in the Champions League as the Reds brought themselves a step closer to passage through to the knockouts.

Bobby Firmino, in particular, was vital in leading a phenomenal second-half charge that racked up six goals (two of which he had a direct hand in).

It was his assist to Darwin Nunez though that caught the attention of Jonathan Woodgate.

“You know when you talk about world class? Well that touch from Bobby Firmino was absolute world class. It’s a brilliant assist,” the former Leeds United man told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport). “Fair play to Darwin Nunez too, it’s a great finish.”

The question now for Jurgen Klopp is how to set his forward lineup for a clash with Manchester City after a trio of the Brazilian international, our No.27 and Mo Salah all grabbed three goal contributions each.

With our potentially record-breaking signing grabbing a goal as well (his second in as many games), there will be a certain reluctance over breaking that streak.

Likewise though, it would seem somewhat harsh to deny any other attacker a place in the starting lineup given the impact they had on proceedings at the Ibrox.

It’s exactly the kind of selection headache the German tactician will revel in, however, after having his hand forced by an array of injuries since the start of the campaign.

