Ally McCoist says ‘brilliant’ Liverpool man one of few players on the planet with special trait

Ally McCoist was more than impressed by Bobby Firmino’s contributions on a night where Liverpool blitzed their opponents in a single half of football.

The 60-year-old admitted his admiration for the Brazilian’s game and, more specifically, his unique awareness of players and where they are on the pitch.

“Brilliant. I said before the game I was a great admirer of his game knowledge, his game intelligence and I just really think he’s an extremely clever player,” the former Scottish international told BT Sport (via the Futbolista YouTube channel).

“He’s one of these players, if you make a run he knows where you are.

“There’s only certain players that have an awareness of people where they are on the pitch – and he’s one of them.”

It’s that trait in particular that has allowed the former Hoffenheim man to flourish in the false-nine role for much of his Anfield career under Jurgen Klopp, enabling him to effectively link play and create pockets of space for his teammates to expose.

Should this season be Firmino’s last dance in the famous red shirt it would appear that he’s on course for one hell of a farewell tour.

12 goal contributions in as many games puts him on level terms with Mo Salah (in a game fewer), for context.

If the Liverpool striker can continue to deliver when called upon, however, it’s only a matter of time before speculation arises over the possibility of an extended contract.

Whilst a tempting thought, we’d imagine that the club will be satisfied to see the forward end his time on Merseyside on a high note and leave room for a young talent to write their own tales of glory under Klopp.

