Danny Murphy says LFC could replace Klopp with manager on 4/5 odds to be sacked next

Danny Murphy has backed either Steven Gerrard or Xabi Alonso to be in contention for the Liverpool manager’s job when Jurgen Klopp calls time on his career at the Anfield helm.

The German’s current contract isn’t set to expire until 2026, it has to be said, and it’s looking far from likely that he’ll cut his stay short.

“I think Steven Gerrard or Xabi Alonso could manage Liverpool, absolutely, yeah,” the Englishman told Fair Betting Sites (via the Liverpool Echo).

“I don’t think either of them have probably done just enough yet to warrant that. I don’t think there’s a Liverpool fan on the planet, irrelevant of the start of the season, that would be even thinking about a possible change with Klopp. I don’t see that at all.

“I think it’s a big couple of seasons for Stevie at Villa to show his credentials, implement his style. It’s been a little bit up and down for him at Villa. He’d probably be the first to say that, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

“I think Alonso’s more in the infancy of his managerial career. So, you know, that’s a hard one to anticipate. I know he had a good first win, but in terms of their stature amongst Liverpool supporters and the legacy they’ve left, it would be silly not to think that one of them could be in the dugout at Anfield one day.”

As the Reds’ legendary former midfield captain, there’s a fairytale attraction to the now Aston Villa boss ‘returning home’ to lead his old side into yet more glory.

Worryingly, of course, the Scouser does find himself in a spot of bother with the Villans who are languishing near the relegation zone in 16th and registering the second-lowest goals scored in the English top-flight.

Should Gerrard or Alonso be considered serious contenders?

Things could, of course, turn around at the drop of the hat, though it’s telling that Sky’s odds have Gerrard down as the most likely head coach (4/5) in the Premier League to be handed his P45 next after Wolves sacked Bruno Lage.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the Champions League-winner can find a way out of his current predicament, which could prove more than damaging for his potential chances of replacing Klopp down the line.

Alonso, on the other hand, remains comparatively unproven in the managerial game having just been handed his first major role at Bayer Leverkusen.

Hopefully, things will be working out for both when the time comes to fill our German tactician’s sizeable boots.

