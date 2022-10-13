Owen says Liverpool can’t drop ‘insane’ Red who stunned Ibrox in 11 minutes

Liverpool have one man to thank for their superb second-half turnaround at the Ibrox and that is, of course, Bobby Firmino after the Brazilian added to his first-half goal with another effort and an assist in the space of 11 minutes during the second 45.

Michael Owen felt compelled to respond to the Brazilian’s (whom Jurgen Klopp once labelled an ‘insane’ talent, as reported by the Echo) latest world-class display by suggesting that it would be impossible for Jurgen Klopp to not play him at the weekend.

“At the start of the season a lot of people would have put him in fifth place in the pecking order,” the former Reds striker told BT Sport (via the Futbolista YouTube channel).

“Now, biggest game in the Premier League is about to take place at the weekend – can’t imagine he’s not playing!

“He’s already had such a good season and got good recent form that I don’t think Jurgen Klopp can leave him out at the weekend.”

A far bigger test awaits in the English top-flight, however, in the form of Pep Guardiola’s incumbent champions Manchester City.

The Sky Blues will not doubt be keen to get one over their league rivals whilst question marks remain over their organisation and defensive difficulties.

From a midfield perspective, certainly, we’d Klopp isn’t particularly looking forward to seeing his out-of-form options in the middle of the park face-off against Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva.

With the forward line clicking and the back four improving, it’s abundantly clear which department the manager needs to focus on ahead of our biggest tie of the season yet.

It’ll be a tall order to get a positive result against the title favourites, though one made that bit easier by a confidence-boosting win over Rangers.

