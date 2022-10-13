Michael Owen admits worry over one Liverpool star despite scoring last night

Darwin Nunez continues to chart a path towards a successful first season for Liverpool after registering his second goal in as many games in the 7-1 rout of Rangers.

The Uruguayan still courted some criticism from BT Sport’s pundits after the tie with Michael Owen suggesting that the forward was snatching at his chances.

“I think Nunez’s goal… it was important,”the former Reds striker told BT Sport (via the Futbolista YouTube channel).

“I thought he was quite ragged in the game for the first hour. I love his movement, I think he’s a real trier; a real good runner; makes great runs, galloping runs into the channels.

“But his end product today was just a little bit off.”

The ex-Manchester United man certainly had a point as the £64m signing did struggle to make an impact in the first 45 minutes of action.

Ultimately, of course, it’s not a piece of critique that will bother Jurgen Klopp too much after the German witnessed his summer addition get on the scoresheet with a second-half performance that will have further boosted his confidence levels.

With Bobby Firmino, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota all registering three goal contributions, the manager will have some serious thinking to do ahead of Manchester City’s visit on Sunday.

Realistically, we can see the latter of the three being kept on the bench and the former Borussia Dortmund boss swapping out Fabio Carvalho for our No.10, though that would eliminate the benefit of playing the Egyptian closer to goal where he thrived at the Ibrox.

It’s not a call we envy Klopp having to make but it’s one he nonetheless has to get absolutely spot on come the weekend.

