‘One of the most intelligent footballers I’ve seen’ – Rangers legend marvels at Liverpool star

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has labelled Bobby Firmino as ‘one of the most intelligent footballers’ he’s ever seen after the Brazilian scored twice and set up another in Liverpool’s 7-1 victory at Ibrox last night.

The victory leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side second in Champions League Group A and means when the Reds travel to Amsterdam to face Ajax in two weeks’ time knowing a single point will see them progress through to the knockout stages.

With the signing of £65m forward Darwin Nunez this summer, there were suggestions that our No. 9 would see his game time limited this term.

Firmino has been exceptional this season, however, and after he netted his seventh and eighth goal of the campaign in Glasgow, McCoist couldn’t hold back his admiration for the Brazil international.

“I think he’s one of the most intelligent footballers I’ve seen in a long, long time,” the 60-year-old told talkSPORT (via Daily Mail). “His game awareness and game intelligence is absolutely second to none. Great footballer.

“Quick feet, good in the air. But intelligent, sees it, knows where to go, drops into pockets. I think he’s a very, very clever player.”

The former Hoffenheim man is certainly a unique player.

He has mastered the false-nine role in recent seasons and has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players since the German took charge of the club back in 2015.

Many believed that Firmino would have to settle for a place on the bench far more often this season with the arrival of Nunez at Anfield, but last night suggests that the pair can shine together at the top end of the pitch.

It will be interesting to see what changes Klopp makes to the attack that started at Ibrox when we welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday.

Diogo Jota and Mo Salah all made stunning impacts from the bench last night and it appears that our German tactician has some tough decisions to make.

