Robertson explains what Liverpool have been ‘lacking this season’ and what the Reds ‘have to do’ against Manchester City

Andy Robertson has explained that a lack of consistency has resulted in Liverpool experiencing a far from convincing start to the season and knows that the Reds need to be at their best to get something from their huge clash with Manchester City at the weekend.

The Merseysiders have won just 10 points from a possible 24 in the Premier League this term and are failing to keep up with early pace setters Arsenal and City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side picked up a vital three points in the Champions League last night as they defeated Rangers 7-1 in Glasgow, however, and with our No. 26 returning to action at Ibrox following his recent knee injury, the 28-year-old has demanded the same ‘intensity’ from his teammates on Sunday.

“It’s a massive game, of course it is. We need to try to get consistency back into our game, back into our performance. That’s what has probably been lacking this season,” he said (as quoted by the Mirror). “City on Sunday will always be difficult, but it has to start somewhere. Against Rangers the result was a very good one and the performance was excellent. We have to keep that going, we have to play with that intensity (all the time).

“If we do that then we will pick up a lot better results. Yeah, City are playing really well this season, but us at our best we can always compete and we have to do that. At our best we know we can cause problems to any team. That’s what we have to do.”

During Liverpool’s first Champions League game of the season at Napoli last month, Scotland captain Robertson sustained a knee injury that kept him sidelined for five weeks.

Kostas Tsimikas has performed well in the absence of the former Hull City man but the boyhood Celtic supporter is delighted to be back fully fit and ready to help fire the Reds up the table.

“I’m not a very good patient, I always want to get out of the treatment room as quickly as possible,” he added. “I had to be careful with this one, I’m just happy to be back at full fitness.

“Hopefully that is all behind me now. Obviously five weeks is not too long for the outside world but when somebody is not used to being injured it is a long, long time. It was important to take the time and let the injury heal then I was flying around the rehab pitch trying to get back as quickly as I can. That’s always the way (with me).”

Robbo looked sharp during his 20-minute cameo at Ibrox last night and you’d expect to see him return to the starting XI against City.

He and Trent Alexander-Arnold have redefined the full-back position in recent years and they’re a vital part of Klopp’s side and how the German boss likes to set up.

The pair offer so much attacking threat and their insane amount of assists across the past few seasons are truly remarkable.

Although our No. 66 is ruled out for three weeks or so with an ankle injury, let’s hope Robertson is at his best on Sunday to fire us towards a huge three points.

